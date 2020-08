This Thursday, Josh will take over 10TV's Instagram account and share what life is like for many families like his.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many families out there are juggling a lot right now.

Josh Scheutzow is a central Ohio carpenter trying to run a business amid the coronavirus pandemic -- and raise four boys with his wife Laura

If you are one of the 19,000 people who follow his Instagram page, you'll see some of Josh's amazing work.

