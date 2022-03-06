'Wizard of Oz' returns to theaters for Judy Garland's 100th birthday

Fathom Events will present "The Wizard of Oz" in movie theaters nationwide on Sunday, June 5, and Monday, June 6, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

OHIO, USA — One of the most influential films of all time is returning to movie theaters for two days only.

Fathom Events will present "The Wizard of Oz" in more than 8000 movie theaters nationwide on Sunday, June 5, and Monday, June 6, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

"In celebration of what would have been Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, join fans across the county for a special showing of 'The Wizard of Oz' featuring a rarely seen extended musical number," according to a release from Fathom Events.

Tickets to "Wizard of Oz: Judy Garland 100 Years Over The Rainbow" can be reserved at FathomEvents.com.

"The Wizard of Oz," starring Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Billie Burke and Margaret Hamilton, was first released in August 1939.

The film was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, winning awards for Best Original Song for "Over the Rainbow" and Best Original Score.