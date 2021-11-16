‘Wicked’ returning to Columbus in 2022; new dates announced for ‘Hamilton’

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts and Broadway In Columbus announced Tuesday the return of ‘Wicked’ and new dates for ‘Hamilton’ in 2022.
‘Wicked’ will run for three weeks at the Ohio Theatre from May 18 to June 5, 2022.
Subscribers for the 2021-22 season are now eligible to purchase tickets. Single tickets for the general public will go on sale a few weeks prior to the show.
Additionally, ‘Hamilton’, which was scheduled for this fall, has been moved to October 4-23, 2022.
CAPA says current subscribers will be automatically moved to the rescheduled dates and contacted by email with further information.
Subscriptions remain on sale and can be purchased online at www.BroadwayInColumbus.com or by phone at (800) 294-1892 (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.).
The 2021-22 PNC Broadway in Columbus season subscription includes:
HADESTOWN
November 16-21, 2021
Ohio Theatre
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
December 14-19, 2021
Palace Theatre
CATS
January 11-16, 2022
Ohio Theatre
COME FROM AWAY
February 8-13, 2022
Ohio Theatre
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
March 29-April 3, 2022
Ohio Theatre
HAMILTON
October 4-23, 2022
Ohio Theatre
2021-22 Broadway in Columbus optional season add-ons:
BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL
March 11-12, 2022
Palace Theatre
WICKED
May 18-June 5, 2022
Ohio Theatre