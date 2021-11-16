‘Wicked’ returning to Columbus in 2022; new dates announced for ‘Hamilton’

‘Wicked’ will run for three weeks at the Ohio Theatre from May 18 to June 5, 2022.

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts and Broadway In Columbus announced Tuesday the return of ‘Wicked’ and new dates for ‘Hamilton’ in 2022.

‘Wicked’ will run for three weeks at the Ohio Theatre from May 18 to June 5, 2022.

Subscribers for the 2021-22 season are now eligible to purchase tickets. Single tickets for the general public will go on sale a few weeks prior to the show.

Additionally, ‘Hamilton’, which was scheduled for this fall, has been moved to October 4-23, 2022.

CAPA says current subscribers will be automatically moved to the rescheduled dates and contacted by email with further information.

Subscriptions remain on sale and can be purchased online at www.BroadwayInColumbus.com or by phone at (800) 294-1892 (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.).

The 2021-22 PNC Broadway in Columbus season subscription includes:

HADESTOWN

November 16-21, 2021

Ohio Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

December 14-19, 2021

Palace Theatre

CATS

January 11-16, 2022

Ohio Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

February 8-13, 2022

Ohio Theatre

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

March 29-April 3, 2022

Ohio Theatre

HAMILTON

October 4-23, 2022

Ohio Theatre

2021-22 Broadway in Columbus optional season add-ons:

BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

March 11-12, 2022

Palace Theatre

WICKED

May 18-June 5, 2022