Who is Mike Richards, new host of "Jeopardy!"

The iconic trivia game show "Jeopardy!" is getting a new face.

The show's Executive Producer Mike Richards is taking over as the everyday host of the famous trivia game show.

But who is Mike Richards?

The 46-year-old California native is a three-time Daytime Emmy Award and 17-time nominee. He began his role as an executive producer of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" in 2020.

Before that, Richards produced over 4,000 hours of game show programming. He spent 11 years as an executive producer of "The Price Is Right" and "Let's Make a Deal."

Even with all the behind-the-camera work he has done, this isn't Richards's first time hosting a game show.