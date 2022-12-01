UFC returning to Columbus for first time in 13 years

The card features Columbus' Matt Brown facing Bryan Barberena in a welterweight bout.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The UFC is set to return to Columbus for the first time in 13 years with a card featuring a hometown fighter.

UFC Fight Night will take place Saturday, March 26 at Nationwide Arena with bouts between light heavyweights Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic and flyweights Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France.

Also on the card, Columbus' Matt Brown will face Bryan Barberena in a welterweight bout.

Tickets for UFC Fight Night will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Sales are limited to eight per person.

UFC Fight Club members have the opportunity to buy tickets ahead of the public on-sale date. A special internet pre-sale will be available for UFC newsletter subscribers beginning Thursday.

The main card will be available on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes starting at 7 p.m. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ at 4 p.m.

You can check out the full card below.

UFC Fight Night (Columbus) - March 26, 2022

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Askar vs. Kai Kara-France

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Ribas

Nate Landwehr vs. Lerone Murphy

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso

Tucker Lutz vs. SeungWoo Choi

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa

Montel Jackson vs. Danaa Batgerel

Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Abus Magomedov



