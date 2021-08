The rapper will be at the Schottenstein Center on February 27 with Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown.

Tyler, The Creator will be performing in Columbus next year as part of his 2022 North American Tour.

The tour announcement comes after the release of his new album, "CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST", which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.