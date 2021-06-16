twenty one pilots announce 'Takeover Tour' with 2 shows in Columbus

The Columbus duo announced the '"Takeover Tour" in support of their sixth studio album "Scaled and Icy" released last month.

twenty one pilots are getting back on the road after releasing their new album last month.

The Columbus duo announced the "Takeover Tour" in support of their sixth studio album "Scaled and Icy" which was released on May 21.

The 26-date tour begins this fall with the band playing multiple shows over multiple days in each city.

The tour includes two shows at Nationwide Arena on October 29 and 30.

Tickets go on sale this Friday. For more information, click here.

we come for you ψ starting this fall.

the TAKEØVER TOUR spends one week in each city, moving venue to venue, from the small club to the arena. register for access to tickets at https://t.co/3TvU8gbUWY pic.twitter.com/0lI3a62GNg — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) June 16, 2021

Denver

9/21 | Bluebird Theater

9/22 | Ogden Theatre

9/23 | Mission Ballroom

9/24 | Ball Arena

Los Angeles

9/28 | Troubadour

9/29 | The Wiltern

9/30 | The Greek Theatre

10/02 | The Forum

Chicago

10/12 | Bottom Lounge

10/13 | House Of Blues

10/14 | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/16 | United Center

Boston

10/18 | Paradise Rock Club

10/19 | House Of Blues

10/20 | Agganis Arena

10/23 | TD Garden

Columbus

10/29 | Nationwide Arena

10/30 | Nationwide Arena

Atlanta

11/02 | Center Stage

11/03 | Tabernacle

11/04 | Coca-Cola Roxy

11/06 | State Farm Arena

Mexico City

Coming Soon