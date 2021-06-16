x
twenty one pilots announce 'Takeover Tour' with 2 shows in Columbus

The Columbus duo announced the '"Takeover Tour" in support of their sixth studio album "Scaled and Icy" released last month.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
twenty one pilots, from left, Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph, perform at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

twenty one pilots are getting back on the road after releasing their new album last month.

The Columbus duo announced the "Takeover Tour" in support of their sixth studio album "Scaled and Icy" which was released on May 21.

The 26-date tour begins this fall with the band playing multiple shows over multiple days in each city.

The tour includes two shows at Nationwide Arena on October 29 and 30.

Tickets go on sale this Friday. For more information, click here.

Denver
9/21 | Bluebird Theater
9/22 | Ogden Theatre
9/23 | Mission Ballroom
9/24 | Ball Arena

Los Angeles
9/28 | Troubadour
9/29 | The Wiltern
9/30 | The Greek Theatre
10/02 | The Forum

Chicago
10/12 | Bottom Lounge
10/13 | House Of Blues
10/14 | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/16 | United Center

Boston
10/18 | Paradise Rock Club
10/19 | House Of Blues
10/20 | Agganis Arena
10/23 | TD Garden

Columbus
10/29 | Nationwide Arena
10/30 | Nationwide Arena

Atlanta
11/02 | Center Stage
11/03 | Tabernacle
11/04 | Coca-Cola Roxy
11/06 | State Farm Arena

Mexico City
Coming Soon

London (2022)
6/21 | The Camden Assembly
6/22 | O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
6/23 | O2 Academy Brixton
6/25 | The SSE Arena Wembley

 