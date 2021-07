Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23.

The Tenderloins, creators and stars of truTV's "Impractical Jokers" and TBS' "The Misery Index", are coming to Columbus this winter.

The group announced on Monday a 40-city tour beginning in November with their new live show, “The Scoopski Potatoes Tour."

Tickets for their show at the Schottenstein Center on Dec. 30 will go on sale Friday, July 23 through Ticketmaster.