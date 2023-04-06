TobyMac, MercyMe, Zach Williams performing together at Nationwide Arena this fall

TobyMac, MercyMe and Zach Williams are teaming up for the first time in history as they take the stage at 12 different cities.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Christian artists will be making an appearance in Columbus this fall during their tour through the United States.

TobyMac, MercyMe and Zach Williams are teaming up for the first time in history as they take the stage at 12 different cities. On Nov. 19, the trio will perform at the Nationwide Arena as the last stop on their tour.

Tickets go on sale April 14 at noon and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

TobyMac has won seven GRAMMY Awards and sold millions of albums. His most recent singles include, “21 Years,” “Help is on the way (Maybe Midnight),” “Promised Land,” “The Goodness,” “Everything About You” and “Show Up Choose Love.”

MercyMe is a multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY-nominated band that has sold out venues across the U.S. and Canada, including at Radio City Music Hall and Red Rocks Amphitheater.

They were recently named Billboard’s “Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade.” In 2020, they received their eighth American Music Award nomination.

MercyMe continued to rise to fame after the major motion picture based on their hit song, “I Can Only Imagine,” came out.

Zach Williams has earned two GRAMMY Awards and five nominations for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. Williams released his latest album in the fall of 2022 called “A Hundred Highways.”

The official tour dates are listed below: