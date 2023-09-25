Tim McGraw performing at Nationwide Arena in March 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country music star Tim McGraw announced additional performances for his “Standing Room Only Tour ‘24” and it includes a show in Columbus next year.
McGraw added 11 new dates to the tour. His show in Columbus will be on March 23, 23, 2024 at Nationwide Arena. Carly Pearce will also perform at the show as a special guest.
Tickets for the new shows will go on sale on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.
McGraw’s “Standing Room Only Tour ‘24” begins on March 14 in Jacksonville, Florida with the final performance being on June 298 in Sacramento, California.
The tour is named after McGraw’s 17th studio album which was released on Aug. 25.
The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.
Tim McGraw - Standing Room Only Tour 2024 Dates
March 14 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 15 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
March 16 Orlando, FL Amway Center
March 21 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
March 22 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
March 23 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 27 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
March 29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
March 30 Eugene, OR University of Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
April 4 Denver, CO Ball Arena
April 5 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
April 6 Boise, ID Boise State University - ExtraMile Arena
April 11 Austin, TX Moody Center
April 13 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
April 18 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
April 19 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
April 20 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
April 25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
April 26 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
April 27 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
May 2 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
May 3 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
May 4 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
May 9 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
May 10 Boston, MA TD Garden
May 11 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena
May 16 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 17 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
May 18 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
May 30 Toledo, OH Huntington Center
May 31 Chicago, IL United Center
June 1 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
June 6 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 7 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
June 8 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
June 13 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum
June 14 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
June 15 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
June 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
June 21 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
June 22 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
June 27 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
June 28 Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum
June 29 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center