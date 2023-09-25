Tim McGraw performing at Nationwide Arena in March 2024

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale later this week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country music star Tim McGraw announced additional performances for his “Standing Room Only Tour ‘24” and it includes a show in Columbus next year.

McGraw added 11 new dates to the tour. His show in Columbus will be on March 23, 23, 2024 at Nationwide Arena. Carly Pearce will also perform at the show as a special guest.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

McGraw’s “Standing Room Only Tour ‘24” begins on March 14 in Jacksonville, Florida with the final performance being on June 298 in Sacramento, California.

The tour is named after McGraw’s 17th studio album which was released on Aug. 25.

The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.

Tim McGraw - Standing Room Only Tour 2024 Dates

March 14 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 15 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

March 16 Orlando, FL Amway Center

March 21 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

March 22 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

March 23 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

March 27 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

March 29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

March 30 Eugene, OR University of Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

April 4 Denver, CO Ball Arena

April 5 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

April 6 Boise, ID Boise State University - ExtraMile Arena

April 11 Austin, TX Moody Center

April 13 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

April 18 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 19 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

April 20 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

April 25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

April 26 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

April 27 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

May 2 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

May 3 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

May 4 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

May 9 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

May 10 Boston, MA TD Garden

May 11 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena

May 16 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 17 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

May 18 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

May 30 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

May 31 Chicago, IL United Center

June 1 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

June 6 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 7 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

June 8 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

June 13 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 14 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

June 15 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

June 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

June 21 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

June 22 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

June 27 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

June 28 Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum