The Killers performing at the Schottenstein Center in March 2023

The band, most famous for their 2004 hit “Mr. Brightside," is performing at the Schottenstein Center on March 21.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — “Somebody Told Me” that a certain alt-rock band is stopping in Columbus next year as part of its tour.

The Killers, most famous for their 2004 hit “Mr. Brightside," is performing at the Schottenstein Center on March 21.

The Columbus stop is part of the band’s “Imploding the Mirage” tour. The first leg of the tour started back in August 2021 in Manhattan, New York and has expanded to several venues across the globe, including ones in Latin America and Europe.

The worldwide tour supports The Killers’ seventh and eighth albums: Imploding the Mirage which debuted in 2020 and Pressure Machine which debuted a year later.