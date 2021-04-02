WBNS-10TV launches “Wake Up CBUS”

Join Angela An, Karina Nova, Tracy Townsend, Molly Brewer and Jeff Booth weekdays from 4:25 a.m. - 7 a.m. on Wake Up CBUS.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus now has a new way to begin the day.

WBNS-10TV has launched “Wake Up CBUS,” a groundbreaking show that will help you start your mornings by being informed, entertained and inspired.

Wake Up CBUS is hosted by Angela An, Karina Nova and Tracy Townsend, a dynamic, experienced and trusted team of journalists with in-depth local knowledge to make viewers smarter and inspire meaningful conversations each day.

The program also features Molly Brewer on traffic and Jeff Booth on weather.

Each morning, the team will ask for your take on the big topics of the day and share responses live on-air. You can join the conversation by using #WakeUpCBUS on Twitter and Instagram or text your comments and photos to 614-460-3345.

The mission of 10TV's morning news remains the same: to bring you breaking news, weather and traffic while getting you ready for the day. What makes Wake Up CBUS different is you can now experience the energy and fresh voices of Angela, Karina and Tracy while also being able to interact with the show in new ways through social media.