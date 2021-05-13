x
HBO Max drops first teaser trailer for 'Friends' reunion special

The reunion is finally there for you.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2002, file photo, the cast of "Friends," from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose in the press room with the award for outstanding comedy series at the 54th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The “Friends” reunion won’t be here for us as soon as expected. Production on the special has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that’s brought movie and TV making to a standstill. The special with the original "Friends” cast was to be part of the May launch of the new HBO Max streaming service. The company said Friday that no taping was done before the crisis hit. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

So, no one told us it was gonna be this way. But, the often speculated and much anticipated "Friends" reunion is finally happening.

For years, it always felt like the concept was stuck in second gear, but Thursday, May 27, 2021, will be the day, the month, and even the year everyone's favorite sitcom characters get back together.

HBO Max dropped a teaser trailer announcing the reunion on YouTube. The streaming platform is where fans can catch the episode. In 2020, HBO Max reached a deal to air all 10 seasons of "Friends."

The reunion was originally meant to air last year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic ended up shutting down production and delaying the special.

Variety reports the reunion will feature original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. It's also been reported that there will be a star-studded lineup of guest stars, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber and BTS.

