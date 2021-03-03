Taylor Swift criticizes new Netflix show for 'lazy, deeply sexist joke'

In the final episode of the first season of "Ginny & Georgia," Ginny tells her mother, Georgia, that she goes "through men faster than Taylor Swift."

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift is calling out Netflix for a joke in one of its new shows aimed at the pop star's past relationships.

In the 10th and final episode of the first season of "Ginny & Georgia," Ginny (Antonia Gentry) tells her mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey), that she goes "through men faster than Taylor Swift."

Netflix released all 10 episodes of "Ginny & Georgia" on Wednesday, Feb. 24. It took less than a week for Swift to respond to the reference at her disposal.

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," Swift tweeted on Monday. "Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you. Happy Women's History Month I guess."

Warning: The tweet contains sensitive language.

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

Swift, who writes nearly all of her songs, pulls inspiration from her own life experiences "as a way to help me get through love and loss and sadness and loneliness and growing up," she told Vanity Fair in 2013.

According to Billboard, the country-pop star has had relationships with celebrities such as Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Harry Styles, among others. However, Insider reports Swift has been dating actor Joe Alwyn ("The Favourite," "Mary Queen of Scots") since 2017. E! shared a photo of the couple holding hands in January 2021 in London.

Netflix released "Miss Americana" in January 2020, which chronicled Swift's life over several years of her career. Notably, the documentary showcased Swift's willingness to no longer remain silent by standing up for what she believes in, such as encouraging fans to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

As of Wednesday morning, "Ginny & Georgia" is the most popular title on the streaming service.

"Ginny & Georgia" follows a 30-year-old mother and her 15-year-old mature daughter and 9-year-old son as they hit the road for a fresh start.