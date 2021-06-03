'Summer in the City' brings events to parks throughout Columbus

Events include weekly 'park Pop-Ups' and the Jazz & Rib Fest BBQ Week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department announced plans for 'Summer in the City' events this year.

Park Pop-Ups will be held every Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in June, July and August at City of Columbus parks beginning June 5. They will feature live entertainment that park visitors can enjoy for free.

Jazz & Rib Fest BBQ Week will also take place this summer. It will be a celebration with grilled, smoked and spit-roasted foods at participating Columbus restaurants, tap rooms and food trucks. The event takes place July 19-25.

“These innovative programs are a great way to safely offer events that engage residents while supporting local businesses and artists,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said. “The last year has been challenging for our community, and while things will look a little different, I’m excited we are able to safely bring back some great summer traditions that help residents connect with each other while supporting our local economy.”