Sonic Temple music festival returns to Columbus in May after 3-year hiatus

Sonic Temple music festival is coming back home to the Historic Crew Stadium on Memorial Day weekend, May 25 through May 28, for four days of rock music.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Organizers have announced the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is coming back to Columbus for four days next year after a three-year hiatus.

“Columbus, OH is such a special place to Danny Wimmer Presents,” says DWP Founder Danny Wimmer. “It is where the company produced some of the biggest and most acclaimed rock festivals in the United States, so to be able to return home to Historic Crew Stadium to give fans Sonic Temple once again is going to be the highlight of 2023 for us. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back!”

While the lineup has not been announced yet, fans can sign-up to get first access for Early Bird presale through the festival's website.