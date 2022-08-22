'Sesame Street Live!' coming to Schottenstein Center this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sesame Street is inviting everyone on a journey with some of their most popular characters coming to Columbus for “Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic.”
The show will feature favorites such as Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover, Big Bird and more.
“Elmo is inspired to learn a magic trick when he meets magician extraordinaire Justin, who has come to Sesame Street to perform a magic show. But there’s one problem…Elmo doesn’t know how to do magic! Through Justin’s encouragement to practice, work hard and never give up, Elmo embarks on an extraordinary journey learning that it’s okay to make mistakes and that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself and the power of what’s yet to be.”
There will be two shows at the Schottenstein Center on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Sesame Street Live! Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting Aug. 23.