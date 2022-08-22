'Sesame Street Live!' coming to Schottenstein Center this fall

“Elmo is inspired to learn a magic trick when he meets magician extraordinaire Justin, who has come to Sesame Street to perform a magic show. But there’s one problem…Elmo doesn’t know how to do magic! Through Justin’s encouragement to practice, work hard and never give up, Elmo embarks on an extraordinary journey learning that it’s okay to make mistakes and that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself and the power of what’s yet to be.”