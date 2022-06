Post Malone to bring 'Twelve Carat Tour' to Columbus in September

Post Malone recently released his fourth full-length album, “Twelve Carat Toothache.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Post Malone is bringing his "Twelve Carat Tour" to Columbus this fall.

The Grammy-nominated artist announced a 33-city outing with special guest Roddy Ricch that will kick off Sept. 10 in Omaha, Nebraska.

The ‘Twelve Cart Tour’ will stop at Nationwide Arena on Sept. 18. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com or LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 14 through Thursday, June 16.

Post Malone recently released his fourth full-length album, “Twelve Carat Toothache.”

Twelve Carat Tour dates: