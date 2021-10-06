Ohio State grad, Columbus native to compete on Jeopardy! Oct. 7

Seiple joins Matt Amodio, also a graduate of The Ohio State University, who is on a now 35-game streak.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus native is set to participate on America’s Favorite Quiz Show this week.

Tyler Seiple, a voice and speech educator, will participate on Jeopardy! Oct. 7.

Seiple was born and raised in Columbus and is an alumnus of The Ohio State University where he studied theatre and history. He then went on to earn a Masters of Fine Arts degree at the University of California, Irvine.

Seiple is currently an associate teacher of Fitzmaurice Voicework and a Certified Teacher of Knight-Thompson Speechwork, specializing in a wide variety of accent of English.

The Ohio State grad has also learned how to play piano and oboe and has experience singing in choirs and musical theatre.

Seiple has made guest appearances in several shows and movies, including “Separation Anxiety,” “Traveling Salesman,” and “Lucifer.”

Seiple joins Matt Amodio, also a graduate of The Ohio State University, who is on a now 35-game streak. His winnings sit at $1,433,801.

Amodio is the second person in the game’s history with the most consecutive wins. Ken Jennings currently holds the record with 74 straight wins back in 2004.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on 10TV.