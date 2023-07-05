Ohio State Fair partners with 'American Idol' to find next star

Virtual auditions are open now through Wednesday, July 19 at 11:59 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair on Wednesday announced a partnership with "American Idol" to showcase Ohio's best vocalists.

Virtual auditions are open now through Wednesday, July 19 at 11:59 p.m. All necessary requirements and instructions on how to enter can be found on the Ohio State Fair website.

The winner will receive the grand prize that includes a VIP private audition with the “American Idol” executive producers.

The videos from the top five submissions will be played on the big screens before the fair concerts in the WCOL Celeste Center.

The top eight selected contestants will win VIP front of the line passes to audition for the American Idol Across America virtual auditions, as well as four free Ohio State Fair admission tickets.

“We were thrilled when American Idol reached out about this partnership,” stated Ohio State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler. “There are so many talented vocalists all across Ohio. I see hundreds of them every year on our stages, especially when I see a performance of the All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir. I can’t wait to see all the videos submitted from Ohioans in every corner of the state, and showcase the top five at this year’s Fair.”

The Ohio State Fair previously announced this year’s concert series line-up includes acts such as Ludacris, Yung Gravy, Third Eye Blind and Lindsey Stirling.