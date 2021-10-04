New Kids on the Block to make 3 Ohio stops for 2022 tour

Joining NKOTB will be joined by Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pop superstars New Kids on the Block will be making three stops in Ohio as part of "The Mixtape Tour 2022," including at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

The tour will also feature hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa, singer Rick Astley and R&B group En Vogue and is scheduled to start May 10 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

The next Ohio stop will be June 21 in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Then on June 25, the artists are scheduled to perform at the Schottenstein Center.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 8 on Ticketmaster.

“Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s go!" said NKOTB member Donnie Wahlberg.

NKOTB performed on a tour in 2019 which brought in $53.2 million according to a press release announcing the current tour.

Salt-N-Pepa is known for hits like "Push It" and "Shoop" They will be honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star this year.

Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" is arguably his biggest hit and he has gained popularity on social media for his performances.

En Vogue hit No. 2 on the U.S. Hot 100 with "Hold On," off of their album "Born To Sing." The group celebrated the 30th anniversary of the album's release in 2020.

There are more than 50 dates on the tour. The full schedule can be found here.