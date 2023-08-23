Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival 2024 dates announced

Event organizers released the concert dates on Wednesday calling the festival “the biggest Sonic Temple” yet.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival will be returning to Columbus for four days of rock music next spring.

Event organizers released the concert dates on Wednesday calling the festival “the biggest Sonic Temple” yet. Next year, from May 16 -19, concertgoers can enjoy live music played by some of their favorite bands at the Historic Crew Stadium.

While the 2024 concert lineup has not yet been announced, last year’s lineup included the Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS, Godsmack, Rob Zombie and more.

Fans can start purchasing ticket packages on Friday. Packages include the “Super Fan Package,” the “Luxury Package” and the “Here for the Party Package.” All packages include a three to five night stay in a nearby hotel as well as some exclusive perks.

The music festival debuted in 2019 and replaced Rock on the Range, which ran for 12 years in Columbus.

