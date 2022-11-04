Paramore to perform at Schottenstein Center as part of 2023 North American tour

The band will be performing at the Schottenstein Center on June 10 with special guest Bloc Party.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Paramore has announced a 2023 North American tour which includes a stop in Columbus.

The band will be performing at the Schottenstein Center on June 10 with special guest Bloc Party. The tour officially kicks off May 23 and runs through Aug. 2.

Paramore will be on the road in support of the group's first album in five years, "This is Why", which is scheduled to be released on Feb. 10.

Fans can purchase tickets during the presale period through the American Express Early Access (Wednesday, Nov. 9) and General Verified Fan Presale (Thursday, Nov. 10).

According to Ticketmaster, fans are asked to register for either presale before Nov. 7 at 11:59 p.m. For more information, click here.

Paramore in North America 2023 Tour

May 23: Charlotte, N.C. (Spectrum Center)

May 25: Atlanta (State Farm Arena)

May 27: Atlantic City, N.J. (Adjacent Festival)

May 30: New York (Madison Square Garden)

June 2: Washington, D.C. (Capital One Arena)

June 4: Cleveland (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)

June 5: Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

June 7: Detroit (Little Ceasars Arena)

June 8: Toronto (Scotiabank Arena)

June 10: Columbus, Ohio (Schottenstein Center)

June 11: Pittsburgh (PPG Paint Arena)

June 13: Orlando, Fla. (Amway Center)

June 14: Hollywood, Fla. (Hard Rock Live)

July 6: New Orleans (Smoothie King Center)

July 8: Fort Worth, Tx. (Dickies Arena)

July 9: Austin, Tx. (Moody Center)

July 11: Houston (Toyota Center)

July 13: Denver (Ball Arena)

July 16: San Diego (Viejas Arena)

July 19: Los Angeles (Kia Forum)

July 22: San Francisco (Chase Center)

July 24: Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)

July 25: Portland, Ore. (Veterans Memorial Coliseum)

July 27: Salt Lake City (Vivint Arena)

July 29: Tulsa, Okla. (BOK Center)

July 30: St. Louis (Enterprise Center)