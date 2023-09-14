Dan + Shay bringing "Heartbreak On The Map Tour" to Columbus next year

The group, known for their songs "Speechless" and "Tequila," will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 15, 2024.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three-time Grammy award-winning duo Dan + Shay will be stopping in Columbus next year.

The "Heartbreak On The Map Tour" kicks off in February 2024 with their first concert in Greenville, South Carolina.

The group, known for their songs "Speechless" and "Tequila," will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 15, 2024.

Tickets will be available for presale starting Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. and general tickets go on sale Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

The 19-city tour can be seen below:

Thu, Feb 29 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri, Mar 1 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

Sat, Mar 2 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Thu, Mar 7 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX

Fri, Mar 8 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Sat, Mar 9 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

Thu, Mar 14 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Fri, Mar 15 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Sat, Mar 16 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Wed, Mar 20 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

Thu, Mar 21 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Fri, Mar 22 Chicago, IL United Center

Thu, Apr 4 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Fri, Apr 5 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Sat, Apr 6 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha

Sun, Apr 7 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Thu, Apr 11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Fri, Apr 12 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sat, Apr 13 Boston, MA TD Garden

