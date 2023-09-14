Dan + Shay bringing "Heartbreak On The Map Tour" to Columbus next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three-time Grammy award-winning duo Dan + Shay will be stopping in Columbus next year.
The "Heartbreak On The Map Tour" kicks off in February 2024 with their first concert in Greenville, South Carolina.
The group, known for their songs "Speechless" and "Tequila," will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 15, 2024.
Tickets will be available for presale starting Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. and general tickets go on sale Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.
The 19-city tour can be seen below:
- Thu, Feb 29 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Fri, Mar 1 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
- Sat, Mar 2 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Thu, Mar 7 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX
- Fri, Mar 8 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
- Sat, Mar 9 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
- Thu, Mar 14 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
- Fri, Mar 15 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
- Sat, Mar 16 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
- Wed, Mar 20 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
- Thu, Mar 21 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
- Fri, Mar 22 Chicago, IL United Center
- Thu, Apr 4 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
- Fri, Apr 5 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
- Sat, Apr 6 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha
- Sun, Apr 7 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
- Thu, Apr 11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
- Fri, Apr 12 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
- Sat, Apr 13 Boston, MA TD Garden
📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.
📧 Subscribe to the Wake Up CBUS newsletter featuring the best stories, personally curated by members of our staff and delivered via email by 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.