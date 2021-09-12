MTV VMAs set to kick off with Mendes, Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo

Bieber leads the show with seven nominations, while Megan Thee Stallion has six nods.

NEW YORK — The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will get a dose of “Bieber fever” for the first time in six years.

Justin Bieber is set to return to the VMAs stage for an all-star caliber event that will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT.

The awards show will be held in person at the Barclays Center in New York after holding a mostly virtual show last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

