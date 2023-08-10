'The Shawshank Redemption' 30th anniversary celebration planned for 2024 in Mansfield, Ashland, Upper Sandusky

The 30th Anniversary of “The Shawshank Redemption” will be celebrated on August 9-11, 2024, at the film's shooting sites in Mansfield, Ashland, and Upper Sandusky.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The top-ranked movie of all time, according to IMDb, is set to hold its 30th anniversary celebration next year in Ohio.

"The Shawshank Redemption" will be commemorated on August 9-11, 2024 at the film's shooting locations in Ashland, Upper Sandusky, and Mansfield. Specific details have not yet been announced.

In 2019, a 25-year anniversary celebration for 'Shawshank' was held at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield. Several members of the cast, including Bob Gunton, who portrayed the evil Warden Samuel Norton, took part in the festivities. Many of the film's prison scenes were shot inside the reformatory. You can see a list of film sites to tour as part of "The Shawshank Trail" experience here.

Based on the 1982 Stephen King novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, the movie tells the story of Andy Dufresne (played by Tim Robbins), who is wrongfully sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife and her lover. While in prison, Andy befriends fellow inmate Ellis "Red" Redding (played by Morgan Freeman), but endures many hardships before finally escaping through a tunnel that took him 19 years to carve out.

You can watch the trailer for "The Shawshank Redemption" below.

Although it was not a hit at the box office when it was released in 1994, "The Shawshank Redemption" was critically acclaimed, earning seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Morgan Freeman. The film surged in popularity in the years that followed, thanks to home video and basic cable. 'Shawshank' sits atop IMDb's Top 250 movies of all time and is also ranked No. 72 in the American Film Institute's 2007 list of the 100 greatest American films.

Mark your calendars now! Just 1 year from today, Get Busy Living and join fans from around the world for the 30th... Posted by The Shawshank Trail on Wednesday, August 9, 2023