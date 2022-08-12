24 hours of 'A Christmas Story' returns this year: How to watch the 2022 marathon

24 hours of 'A Christmas Story' has become a holiday tradition.

CLEVELAND — “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”

One of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time will be featured back-to-back-to-back-to-back (you get it) once again this year.

The holiday tradition of airing A Christmas Story for 24 straight hours kicks off Christmas Eve on both TBS and TNT.

TBS begins their 24-hour extravaganza at 8 p.m. while TNT starts their marathon at 9 p.m.

A Christmas Story tells the heartwarming tale of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his desire to have Santa Claus bring him a Red Ryder BB gun. His Christmas wish takes plenty of twists and turns as his family embarks on a hilarious holiday journey that has become a family favorite.

Did you know that much of the 1983 movie was filmed in the Cleveland area?

The scene where Ralphie first lays eyes on the Red Ryder BB gun was filmed at the former Higbee building windows in Public Square. The Higbee building was also home to the Santa slide scene. That space is now home to the JACK Cleveland Casino.

The most celebrated location from the film, however, is the family’s home, which has become a bucket list tourist attraction in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. The house, which is located at 3159 West 11th Street, went up for sale in November.

The sale includes all associated properties -- including the neighboring Bumpus house, gift shop and museum. No asking price has been listed.