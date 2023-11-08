Country music artist Morgan Wallen nearly sells out at the 'Shoe 2 nights in a row

VIP fans were among the first in line for country super star Morgan Wallen - hoping to be first in the pit, next to the stage.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country music artist Morgan Wallen is ending out the ‘Shoe's back-to-back-to-back concerts this weekend with two nearly sold out shows.

Some of Wallen's fans waited in line for hours before Friday's concert even began to make sure they got prime spots.

“We got here around 5:20 this morning,” said Aly Ziegler, student at The Ohio State University. “Just being so close. We spent so much money. I'm so excited to be so close."

VIP fans were among the first in line for country superstar Morgan Wallen - hoping to be first in the pit, next to the stage.



Ziegler and her friend said they spent $750 on tickets for not one, but two shows at Ohio Stadium on Friday and Saturday nights.



“I literally love Morgan Wallen. When I got my tickets Christmas morning, I literally started bawling,” said Baylee Keeler, from West Virginia.

Wallen wasn't the only performance that brought thousands to the stadium this month.

Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks, Motley Crue and Def Leppard all performed there within the last eight days. A spokesperson for the university said it’s the first time the Ohio Stadium has hosted this many shows in such a short period of time.