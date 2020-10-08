x
Metallica announces drive-in concert

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
James Hetfield, left, and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform on day two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's second weekend on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

Metallica is going to perform a drive-in concert at theaters across America on Aug. 29.

Metallica will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series. The band’s first show in nearly a year will feature material from throughout their nearly four-decade career.

General admission sales will begin on Aug. 14. Every ticket purchase admits one carload of up to six people and will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2.

The show will also feature a special guest performance by Three Days Grace.

Additional information about Encore Drive-In Nights can be found by clicking here.

Ohio locations

  • Blue Sky Drive-In Theater | Wadsworth
  • Caesar Creek Drive-In | Wilmington
  • Dixie Twin Drive-In Theatre | Dayton
  • Elm Road Triple Drive-In Theatre| Warren
  • Field of Dreams Drive-In Theater | Liberty Center
  • Holiday Auto Theatre| Hamilton
  • Magic City Drive-In Theater | Barberton
  • Mayfield Road Drive-In | Chardon
  • Melody 49 Drive-In | Brookville
  • Pickerington Cinema | Pickerington
  • Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In | Sidney
  • South Drive-In Theater | Columbus
  • Springmill Drive-In Theater | Mansfield
  • Star View Drive-In | Norwalk
  • Starlite Drive-In | Amelia
  • Sundance Kid Drive-In | Oregon
  • Tiffin Drive-In Theater | Tiffin
  • Van-Del Drive-In Theater | Middle Point
  • Winter Drive-In Theatre | Wintersville