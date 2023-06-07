Comedian Matt Rife returning to central Ohio for 'ProbleMATTic World Tour'

On Oct. 11-12, Rife will be making a stop at the Palace Theatre for "Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour," which officially kicks off next month.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Comedian and actor Matt Rife is returning to his home state for his upcoming comedy tour.

On Oct. 11-12, Rife will be making a stop at the Palace Theatre for "Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour," which officially kicks off next month. Presale tickets for the show can be purchased here.

The showtimes are as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Due to popularity, tickets are limited to four per household. Rife tweeted on June 5 that the website may have been down after the release of the pre-sale code.

If website is down, we’re just upgrading it so we have no issues tomorrow when you can actually buy tickets :) — Matt Rife (@mattrife) June 5, 2023

According to CBUS Arts website, the show is for ages 18 years and older.

Rife, a native of central Ohio, made his way to the stage when he was 15 years old. He then moved to Los Angeles two years later to begin a career in Hollywood.

He's known by many for his TikTok account which shows his stand-up comedy routines. His videos have gained more than 13 million followers and two billion views across the globe.

Rife also made a television debut on MTV's "Wild 'N Out" as the youngest cast member in the history for four seasons. He was also in shows like "TRL," "North of 10," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Fresh Off The Boat."

His first comedy special, "Only Fans," was a self-produced video published through YouTube. Then, this past April, he released "Matthew Steven Rife" on YouTube as a dedication to his grandfather Steven who passed away.