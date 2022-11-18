x
Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour

As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023.
Credit: John Gusky/KVUE
Lizzo brings The Special Tour to the Moody Center in Austin on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year.

As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.

Lizzo's most recent album "Special" peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart, hailed by Rolling Stone as “the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse, and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyonce’s Lemonade," a news release said.

Ticket prices start at $70 on Seat Geek.

Credit: Lizzo

