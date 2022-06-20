John Cena makes Make-A-Wish history

The WWE wrestler-turned-Hollywood-actor has granted more than 650 wishes for Make-A-Wish kids.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — John Cena is being recognized for making over 600 Make-A-Wish wishes come true.

The WWE tweeted out earlier today congratulating Cena for the accomplishment.

The wrestling company wrote, "@JohnCena has granted more wishes via @MakeAWish than any other celebrity in history. #CenaMonth."

Former WWE wrestler turned television personality John "Bradshaw" Field tweeted out his support to Cena as well.

He wrote, "Few people in history have meant as much to @wwe as @JohnCena, the best representative one could ask for, and a terrific human being. So proud of John and all he continues to do. This is amazing."

Few people in history have meant as much to @wwe as @JohnCena -the best representative one could ask for, and a terrific human being. So proud of John and all he continues to do. This is amazing. https://t.co/aUmDfbYufY — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 20, 2022

Cena went viral earlier this month for meeting a non-verbal teenager with Down Syndrome named Misha Rohozyhn. Rohozyhn fled war-torn Ukraine after his mother told him they were leaving to meet John Cena.

To the surprise of Misha's mother, Liana Rohozyhn, Cena saw their story and spent the day with Misha and the family.

Cena granted his first wish in 2004 and has now become the most requested celebrity by kids.

In an interview from earlier this year, Cena spoke about his work with Make-A-Wish. "The reason I love Make-A-Wish so much is because those are those families’ wishes. You can do anything you want, and Make-A-Wish’s list is enormous, they literally will do anything you want. ‘I want to kick it with John Cena and go see him wrestle.’ That is the coolest thing I have ever heard in my life," he said.

Cena also tweeted out kindness today, saying, "Kindness is not easy when life becomes stressful. Nowadays with all the information at are disposal, stress is almost all day for many people. I know it’s hard, and I’m far from perfect, but when you can, take a breath… summon kindness."