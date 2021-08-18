James Taylor, Jackson Browne to perform at Nationwide Arena in December

Concert tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.

James Taylor and His All-Star Band will perform at Nationwide Arena this December, accompanied by Jackson Browne.

Taylor and Browne will take to the stage Saturday, Dec. 11, according to a concert announcement.

Concert tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27. When they do, you can purchase them here.

In his more than 40 years of performing, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, won multiple Grammy Awards, as well as multiple gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards.

Taylor was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the songwriters Hall of Fame, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, among other awards.