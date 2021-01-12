Iron Maiden bringing 'Legacy of the Beast World Tour' to Columbus

The tour features a decades-spanning setlist of fan favorites and songs from their new studio album.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Heavy metal band Iron Maiden will be running a North American tour in 2022 including a stop in Columbus.

“The Legacy of the Beast World Tour” features a decades-spanning setlist of fan favorites and songs from their new studio album “Senjutsu” being played live for the first time.

Iron Maiden will be at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 7. Registration for first access to tickets is open on Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform through Dec. 5.

Verified Fan presale begins Dec. 8 with an exclusive pre-sale for fan club members on Dec. 7. All remaining tickets will go on sale Dec. 10.

The band will be joined by Trivium for the first 10 dates and Within Temptation for the remaining shows including Columbus.

North American dates

Sept. 11 | el Paso, TX | Don Haskins Center

Sept. 13 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Sept. 15 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Sept. 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Sept. 19 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Sept. 25 | Chula vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 | Concord, CA | Concord Pavilion

Sept. 29 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 30 | Spokane, WA | Spokane Arena

Oct. 3 | Sioux falls, SD | Denny Sanford Premier Center

Oct. 5 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Oct. 7 | Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena

Oct. 9 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 11 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Centre

Oct. 12 | Hamilton, ON | FirstOntario Centre

Oct. 15 | Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 17 | Worcester, MA | DCU Center

Oct. 19 | Belmont park, NY | UBS Arena

Oct. 21 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Oct. 23 | Washington, DC| Capital One Arena

Oct. 25 | Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum