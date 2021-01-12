Iron Maiden bringing 'Legacy of the Beast World Tour' to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Heavy metal band Iron Maiden will be running a North American tour in 2022 including a stop in Columbus.
“The Legacy of the Beast World Tour” features a decades-spanning setlist of fan favorites and songs from their new studio album “Senjutsu” being played live for the first time.
Iron Maiden will be at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 7. Registration for first access to tickets is open on Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform through Dec. 5.
Verified Fan presale begins Dec. 8 with an exclusive pre-sale for fan club members on Dec. 7. All remaining tickets will go on sale Dec. 10.
The band will be joined by Trivium for the first 10 dates and Within Temptation for the remaining shows including Columbus.
North American dates
Sept. 11 | el Paso, TX | Don Haskins Center
Sept. 13 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
Sept. 15 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
Sept. 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Sept. 19 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 21 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
Sept. 25 | Chula vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 | Concord, CA | Concord Pavilion
Sept. 29 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 30 | Spokane, WA | Spokane Arena
Oct. 3 | Sioux falls, SD | Denny Sanford Premier Center
Oct. 5 | Chicago, IL | United Center
Oct. 7 | Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena
Oct. 9 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 11 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Centre
Oct. 12 | Hamilton, ON | FirstOntario Centre
Oct. 15 | Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire Centre
Oct. 17 | Worcester, MA | DCU Center
Oct. 19 | Belmont park, NY | UBS Arena
Oct. 21 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Oct. 23 | Washington, DC| Capital One Arena
Oct. 25 | Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum
Oct. 27 | Tampa, FL | Amelie Arena