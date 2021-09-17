Rapper Scarface receives kidney transplant from son

Brad "Scarface" Jordan, 50, says COVID knocked out his kidneys and doctors put him on dialysis.

HOUSTON — Houston rapper Scarface needed a new kidney and got one, from his son.

To music fans, Scarface from South Acres, is one of the Geto Boys, a music producer and a rap artist. But to tour manager Christopher Jordan, Scarface is dad.

“I felt like I was watching my dad die,” Christopher Jordan said.

“When I did dialysis for a couple of months, I was tired of it all. I was sick of it all. Nahh, I need a transplant,” Brad Jordan said.

So Brad or Scarface went to Twitter asking for a kidney and the response was remarkable.

Just found out blood type don’t matter if you are a donor they will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor, can’t thank y’all enough 🙏🏾 — SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 9, 2020

“I had 39 willing donors on a list of people I didn't know,” Brad Jordan said. “They just did it.”

But then son Chris, age 30, volunteered.

“Why not? It’s my dad,” Chris Jordan said. “He gave me life you know so it was only right that I return the favor by extending his.”

“For the past four or five months me and Chris been like Batman and Robin,” the father joked. “He batman!”

So on Tuesday, Sept. 14, father and son went under the knife at Methodist Hospital. Just three days later, both were released and home in time for dinner.

“It’s the ultimate gift, the gift of life,” the father said. “I owe him my life. We have an inseparable bond.”

Son Chris adds, “That bond is even stronger.”