LIST: Haunted houses throughout central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fall is in full swing and, with Halloween right around the corner, more and more thrill-seekers are venturing out in search of the perfect haunted attraction.

There are plenty of haunts around central Ohio that are sure to get your adrenaline racing. 10TV has compiled a list, so you can save your energy for when it comes time to escape those ghouls. Just keep reading.

Carnage Haunted House | 3770 Refugee Road, Columbus

This haunted attraction features 60,000 square feet of “intense terror” and was deemed the “Highest Rated Haunt in Ohio” in 2018 by The Scare Factor.

Escape from Blood Prison | 100 Reformatory Road, Mansfield

This attraction is held at a real prison; The Ohio State Reformatory. According to its website, not all of the people held at the prison left… even after death.

Fear Columbus | 2605 Northland Plaza Drive, Columbus

Organizers have described it as “one of the largest and most elaborate haunted house productions in Ohio.” It features a movie-like set with trained actors ready to scare, photo opportunities and more.

The Haunted Farm | 5450 Old Millersport Road, Pleasantville

This haunted attraction is known for serving up farm, fresh, fear. The Haunted Farm features a barn, corn maze and “more screams per acre than anywhere around.”

Haunted Hoochie | 13861 Broad St SW, Pataskala

This attraction isn’t for the faint of heart. According to its website, the haunted house contains graphic and violent horror and parental advisory is advised.

Pataskala Haunted Forest | 8838 Refugee Road, Pataskala

This family-friendly haunted attraction is open on Friday and Saturday nights throughout October. Ticket proceeds will go benefit Pataskala Lions Club projects and events.

ZOMBIEzi Bay | 4850 Powell Road, Powell

The Columbus Zoo’s website sums it up best: The waves of Zoombezi Bay have transformed into waves of terror. ZOMBIEzi Bay features four haunted houses, scare zones, rides and more.