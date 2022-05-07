Generation Radio to perform free show at Ohio State Fair

Generation Radio features Columbus native Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials with the Ohio State Fair have announced a free concert has been added to this year’s lineup.

Generation Radio, which features Columbus native Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts, will be performing in the WCOL Celeste Center on Thursday, July 28.

The band is also comprised of members from Chicago, and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, as well as musicians who played alongside, Christina Aguilera and Reba McEntire.

The concert will kick off with Alex Miller, a former American Idol contestant, at 7 p.m.

The date was originally headlined by Toby Keith, who canceled all of his shows after announcing he was diagnosed with cancer last month.

Below is a list of this year’s performances at the Ohio State Fair. Tickets for the previously announced acts are available for purchase here.

This year’s Ohio State Fair runs from July 27 to Aug. 7 at the Ohio Expo Center.

2022 Ohio State Fair Concert Series