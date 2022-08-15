Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert coming to Columbus in November

The 22-date tour kicks off Nov. 9 in Grand Rapids and wraps up in Las Vegas on Dec. 17.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert are pairing up to tour this fall with a stop in Columbus.

The two will be performing at the Schottenstein Center on Nov. 14 with supporting act from Corey Marks.

The 22-date tour kicks off Nov. 9 in Grand Rapids and wraps up in Las Vegas on Dec. 17.

Fan club pre-sales for both artists start at 10 a.m. Tuesday. All other pre-sales begin on Thursday with general sales beginning Friday.

Five Finger Death Punch will be touring in support of their ninth studio album, Afterlife, which releases Aug. 19.

Both artists teamed up in 2019 for their song, "Blue On Black", which benefited The Gary Sinise Foundation which helps first responders.

Five Finger Death Punch & Brantley Gilbert US 2022 Tour