Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert coming to Columbus in November

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert are pairing up to tour this fall with a stop in Columbus.
The two will be performing at the Schottenstein Center on Nov. 14 with supporting act from Corey Marks.
The 22-date tour kicks off Nov. 9 in Grand Rapids and wraps up in Las Vegas on Dec. 17.
Fan club pre-sales for both artists start at 10 a.m. Tuesday. All other pre-sales begin on Thursday with general sales beginning Friday.
Five Finger Death Punch will be touring in support of their ninth studio album, Afterlife, which releases Aug. 19.
Both artists teamed up in 2019 for their song, "Blue On Black", which benefited The Gary Sinise Foundation which helps first responders.
Five Finger Death Punch & Brantley Gilbert US 2022 Tour
Wed Nov 9 Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena
Thu Nov 10 Fort Wayne, IN | Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Sat Nov 12 Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena
Mon Nov 14 Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center
Wed Nov 16 Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Thu Nov 17 Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena
Sat Nov 19 Charleston, WV | Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
Sun Nov 20 Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Tue Nov 22 Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Fri Nov 25 Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Sat Nov 26 Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena
Tue Nov 29 Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
Wed Nov 30 Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha
Fri Dec 2 Madison, WI | Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
Sat Dec 3 Green Bay, WI | Resch Center
Mon Dec 5 Minneapolis, MN | Target Center
Wed Dec 7 Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena
Fri Dec 9 Grand Forks, ND | Alerus Center
Sat Dec 10 Sioux Falls, SD | Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Tue Dec 13 Spokane, WA | Spokane Arena
Thu Dec 15 Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sat Dec 17 Las Vegas, NV | Michelob ULTRA Arena