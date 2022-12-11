WinterFest coming back to Kings Island on Nov. 25

WinterFest will take over Kings Island beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, turning the 364-acre amusement park into 11 different winter wonderlands.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kings Island is transitioning its park into a winter wonderland ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

The event will have experiences and activities for people of all ages to enjoy, like ice skating on the Royal Fountain, more than five million twinkling lights and live entertainment.

Kings Island will also be turning its famous 314-foot Eiffel Tower into a Christmas tree. Guests will be able to experience up to 20 rides during their visit, including Mystic Timbers and Kings Mills Antique Autos, according to the park's website.

The WinterFest Wonderland Parade will take place at 8:30 p.m. each night throughout the park with extravagantly decorated floats, characters, singers and dancers.

Some other activities at Kings Island's WinterFest celebration include:

Winter crafts

Cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus

Pics with Saint Nick

Jack Frost's Igloo Village

A sledding hill

Charlie Brown's Christmas Tree Lot

North Pole Post Office