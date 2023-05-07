Where to take your mom this Mother's Day: Columbus edition

This Sunday, May 14, many Columbus restaurants are hosting brunches and stores are offering deals.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On the list of the most important holidays in the year, Mother's Day ranks high. That's why 10TV has prepared a list of ideas perfect for the mom in your life.

This Sunday, May 14, many Columbus restaurants are hosting brunches and businesses are holding events. Whether you're spending the day with your mom or celebrating her from afar, check out the list below for gift ideas:

Mother's Day Brunches

*To view each restaurant's menu, click the bold text.

The Avenue Steak Tavern

1307 Grandview Ave, Grandview Heights | 94 N. High St, Dublin

Open for brunch and dinner 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek

1370 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna

Open for brunch starting at 10:00 a.m.

The Berwick

3250 Refugee Rd, Columbus

Open for brunch beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Budd Dairy Co. Food Hall

1086 N 4th St, Columbus

Open for brunch starting at 11:00 a.m.

Cameron's American Bistro

2185 West Dublin-Granville Rd, Worthington

Open for brunch 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Cap City Fine Diner and Bar

6644 Riverside Dr, Dublin | 1301 Stoneridge Dr., Gahanna | 1299 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus

Open for brunch starting at 10 a.m.

Del Mar SoCal Kitchen

705 North High St, Columbus

Open for brunch starting at 10 a.m.

Due Amici

67 East Gay St, Columbus

Open for brunch starting at 11 a.m.

FYR

404 North High Street

Open for brunch starting at 10 a.m.

Hudson 29 Kitchen + Drink

260 Market St, Suite D, New Albany | 1600 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

Open for brunch starting at 11 a.m.

Lindey's

169 E. Beck St, Columbus

Open for brunch beginning at 10 a.m.

Martini Modern Italian

445 North High St, Columbus

Open for brunch starting at 10 a.m.

Mitchell's Ocean Club

Easton Town Center, 4002 Easton Station, Columbus

Open for brunch starting at 11 a.m.

Stories on High

404 North High St, Columbus

Open for brunch starting at 11 a.m.

The Pearl

88 North High St, Dublin | 641 North High St, Columbus

Open for brunch starting at 10 a.m.

Wolf's Ridge Brewing

215 North 4th Street, Columbus

Open for brunch starting at 10 a.m.

Mother's Day Outing Ideas

Columbus Museum of Art

480 East Broad St, Columbus

Every Sunday the Columbus Museum of Art is free to guests. For those looking for something to do with their mom this Mother's Day, a trip to see some art may be just the thing for you.



Easton Town Center

160 Easton Town Ctr, Columbus

Easton Town Center will be bringing in horse-drawn carriages on May 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and May 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for those looking to treat their mom. Rides will be offered through the North District with pick-up located near the Eddie Bauer store. The cost is $10 per person. Children under the age of 15 can ride for free with a paying adult.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

1777 East Broad St, Columbus | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The conservatory is offering guests the opportunity to decorate a flower pot and plant a flower as a gift this Mother's Day. Alongside the decorating activity, there will be a mixed-voice choral ensemble, "The Magpie Consort," performing at 2 p.m. Ticket pricing can be found on the conservatory's website.

Olentangy River Brewing Company

303 Green Meadows Dr S, Lewis Center

If you're looking for something creative to do with your mom on the 14th, head to the Olentangy River Brewing Company in Lewis Center for a make-and-take event. Tickets for this Mother's Day even cost $25 and the event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Included in the cost is a painted pot and plant, crafted coffee beverage and a glass of wine, mimosa, cider or beer.