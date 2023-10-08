Magic comes to life with technology at the Westerville Public Library

Some of the attractions include a "Haunted Mansion" inspired fortune teller, a mermaid skeleton, a six-foot dragon egg and a giant "Indiana Jones" inspired boulder.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Westerville Public Library's sixth annual Wizards & Wands Festival has begun, and this year's newest attractions channel movie-inspired elements that will get visitors right into the spooky season mood.

Some of the attractions include a "Haunted Mansion" inspired fortune teller, a mermaid skeleton, a six-foot dragon egg, a room transformed into a swamp, a giant "Indiana Jones" inspired boulder and more.

“We're excited to hatch some new decor for this year's Wizards and Wands Festival. The second floor is getting a ‘boulder’ makeover to become a museum of fantasy and sci-fi antiquities. And the children’s area is going to be swampier than ever," said Librarian Matt Glaviano.

The exhibits and activities run through the end of October. On Oct. 27, the library is holding a night of entertainment, including performances from a comedy juggler, Midwest Falconry, enchanting music with Zak Morgan and COSI Science Live.

This year, the library staff has created many of the decorations and experiences for the festival using technology available in their makerspace, called the Innovation Lab, which includes 3D printers, a recording studio, photo and video cameras and photo editing software. Inspiration was from hundreds of popular fantasy worlds, including "Dungeons & Dragons", "Shrek", "The Lord of the Rings" and "Hocus Pocus."

Programs throughout the month provide guided instruction for creating your own fantasy poster, making a magical mug, assembling a dragon terrarium, and more.

“The Wizards & Wands Festival is a testament to the power of imagination and the transformative impact of stories. It’s a celebration that brings together the magic of books, the warmth of community, and the spirit of adventure,” said Annamarie Carlson, the library's youth services manager.

From 2019-2022, the library featured a 30-foot smoke-breathing dragon named Hilda on their roof during the month of October to celebrate the festival. Unfortunately, the dragon will not be on display this year but her dragon egg is be on display in front of the library.

The dragon egg will help launch a “baby shower” fundraiser for a new dragon.