New event space opens up near Ohio State campus

From a corporate event to a gala to a cocktail reception to a wedding – this space can be shaped into whatever the client may need.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Vitria on the Square, a new event space for meetings, gatherings and weddings, is officially open at University Square.

The 20,000-square-foot space sits adjacent to The Ohio State University at the intersection of High Street and 15th Avenue.

“This is a special place, not only because of its extraordinary location at the gateway to the University, but because it overlooks High Street as well – the central artery of our city,” said Bryan Wright, General Manager of Vitria on the Square. “From the elevated atmosphere to the stunning views of campus through floor to ceiling windows to the exquisite culinary offerings for events of all kinds, Vitria on the Square is a unique addition to the event landscape in our growing city.”

The building’s grand ballroom has 25-foot floor-to-ceiling windows on the second floor of University Square North offering great views of the campus. Some of the rooms at Vitria on the Square have access to an outdoor terrace where guests can enjoy the fresh air.

Take a look inside 'Vitria on the Square,' a new event space near Ohio State 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

According to a release from the event space, guests can have a custom room layout based on their needs. There will also be a dedicated in-house chef and culinary team available for catering.

From a corporate event to a gala to a cocktail reception to a wedding – this space can be shaped into whatever the client may need.

The new space offers the following rooms:

Grand Ballroom

Grand A

Grand B

Terrace Ballroom

Terrace A

Terrace B

Most of the rooms can seat people at round tables of eight, 10 or in classroom, block O, U-shape, theater and reception styles.

Inquiries can be made through info@vitriaonthesquare.com and more information can be found on their website.