‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Columbus in October

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For one night only, downtown Columbus’ Palace Theatre is hosting “The Price is Right Live” this fall.

The show will take the stage at 34 West Broad St. on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7:20 p.m.

Contestants on “The Price is Right” have the opportunity to win cash, appliances, vacations and cars by playing games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fantastic Showcase. The show is an interactive stage show that pulls some people down from the crowd to participate.

Over the course of two decades, “The Price is Right” has given away more than $15 million in cash and prizes. It is currently the longest-running game show in TV history.

Tickets are available here and start at $39. They can also be purchased by calling 614-469-0939 beginning Aug. 18 at 10 a.m.





