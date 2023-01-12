The 1975 set to perform at Nationwide Arena this November

Tickets for the Nov. 3 concert at Nationwide Arena go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — English pop-rock band The 1975 will be making a stop in Columbus this November during their “Still… at their very best” tour.

Tickets for the Nov. 3 concert at Nationwide Arena go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster.

The tour will be the band’s biggest North American tour to date, taking them to famous venues like Madison Square Garden and The Hollywood Bowl. Their last tour, “At Their Very Best,” sold more than 500,000 tickets.

“Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” the band’s latest album released in October, led the band to be crowned the “Best Rock/Alternative Act” at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

The full list of 2023 tour dates in North America is as follows:

09/26/23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

09/28/23 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

09/30/23 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

10/02/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

10/05/23 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

10/07/23 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

10/12/23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

10/17/23 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

10/18/23 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

10/20/23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

10/22/23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

10/23/23 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Arena

10/25/23 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

10/26/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

10/28/23 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

10/31/23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

11/02/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

11/03/23 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

11/05/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

11/08/23 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

11/10/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Well Fargo Arena

11/12/23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

11/14/23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

11/17/23 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

11/18/23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

11/20/23 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

11/22/23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

11/26/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

11/27/23 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

11/29/23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

12/01/23 - Portland, OR - Moda Center