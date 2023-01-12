The 1975 set to perform at Nationwide Arena this November

COLUMBUS, Ohio — English pop-rock band The 1975 will be making a stop in Columbus this November during their “Still… at their very best” tour.
Tickets for the Nov. 3 concert at Nationwide Arena go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster.
The tour will be the band’s biggest North American tour to date, taking them to famous venues like Madison Square Garden and The Hollywood Bowl. Their last tour, “At Their Very Best,” sold more than 500,000 tickets.
“Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” the band’s latest album released in October, led the band to be crowned the “Best Rock/Alternative Act” at the 2023 BRIT Awards.
The full list of 2023 tour dates in North America is as follows:
09/26/23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
09/28/23 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
09/30/23 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
10/02/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
10/05/23 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
10/07/23 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
10/12/23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
10/17/23 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
10/18/23 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
10/20/23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
10/22/23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
10/23/23 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Arena
10/25/23 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
10/26/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
10/28/23 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
10/31/23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
11/02/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/03/23 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
11/05/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
11/08/23 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
11/10/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Well Fargo Arena
11/12/23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
11/14/23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
11/17/23 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
11/18/23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
11/20/23 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
11/22/23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
11/26/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
11/27/23 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
11/29/23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
12/01/23 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
12/02/23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena