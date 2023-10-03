LIST: Where you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Columbus

Looking to go out this St. Patrick's Day? 10TV has your list of Irish-themed events in the Columbus area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's almost St. Patrick's Day, and for those wishing to celebrate the day, there is plenty to do near Columbus.

Many communities across central Ohio are offering parades, dinners, live music and entertainment in honor of the Irish holiday. Find an event near you in the list below.

Parades

Saturday, March 11 | The regional parade at 11 a.m. will be led by the grand leprechaun. The route will begin at Metro Center and continue on through Historic Dublin. The city estimates that 110 groups will participate this year, including marching bands, equestrian teams, floats and more.

Click here to see which roads will be closed for the parade.

Friday, March 17 | The event in downtown Columbus, sponsored by the Shamrock Club of Columbus, will begin at 11:45 a.m. The route begins on Broad Street and will end at the Greater Columbus Convention Center for the Irish Family Reunion.

Other Events

Saturday, March 11, Friday, March 17 | Fado Pub & Kitchen is hosting two events for the upcoming holiday. Both events begin at 9 a.m. and require a $20 cover. There will be live music, Irish dancers and Irish food.

Monday, March 13 | The Dropkick Murphys, a Celtic punk rock band, will be making a stop in Columbus during their annual St. Patrick's Day tour. The Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern will be opening. Doors open at 6 p.m. and general admission is $34.99.

Friday, March 17 | On St. Patrick's Day, Dempsey's, located on South High Street, is hosting an Irish-themed day starting with breakfast after the doors open at 7 a.m. They will also have live music and Irish step dancers.

Friday, March 17 | The staff at Flannagan's in Dublin plans to have drink specials and live music after the doors open at noon as part of their annual celebration. General admission is free until 5 p.m. and after that, there is a $10 cover. Those attending need to be 21 years or older.

Friday, March 17 | Howl at the Moon Columbus will be offering drink specials, including green beer, live music and more at their celebration. The event begins at 4 p.m. and there is a $5 cover fee at the door.

Friday, March 17, Saturday, March 18 | For those looking for an all-day event, Byrne's will be holding a tent party with live music from Celtic bands and entertainment from around noon to 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.