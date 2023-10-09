Shadowbox Live to perform 'Thunder and Lightning,' a tribute to Queen, Led Zeppelin

Originally staged in 2019, "Thunder and Lightning" is the group’s tribute to the music of Queen and Led Zeppelin.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shadowbox Live returns to the stage this week with a rocking revival years in the making.

Originally staged in 2019, "Thunder and Lightning" is the group’s tribute to the music of Queen and Led Zeppelin. They were set to bring the show back in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted those plans.

“If you are a lover and a fan of Led Zeppelin and Queen - and most are - to be able to see the production brought to life on a theatrical stage - so we have video, we have video immersion, we have dance, we have costumes - it’s just really all-encompassing,” said Stacie Boord, Shadowbox Live's CEO as well as one of the group's "metaperformers."

This performance is special for Shadowbox Live because they will be accompanied by a string quartet from the ProMusica Columbus Chamber Orchestra, adding an orchestral touch to some of the much-loved pieces.

“We’re just so excited to be bringing this show back for the community,” said Boord. "It's an honor and a privilege to perform this music. It's almost a spiritual experience, it really is. It's just kind of transcendent. It's just, it's amazing."

Showtimes and ticket information can be found on the group’s website https://shadowboxlive.org/

