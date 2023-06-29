Red, White & BOOM!: Schedule, parking, street closures and COTA routes

Visitors can begin setting up at 6 p.m. on June 30. Anything placed before that time and day will be removed, according to the event's website.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 400,000 visitors are expected to attend this year's Red, White & BOOM! in downtown Columbus.

This year marks the 41st anniversary of the fireworks show. The event on July 3 features a grand fireworks display, parade and live entertainment.

The street festival begins at 11 a.m. on Monday before the fireworks are fired from the east bank of Genoa Park at 10 p.m.

Police say areas should be marked with items that don't present a danger as stakes and posts are prohibited.

Schedule

10 a.m. - Event opens to the public

11 a.m. - BOOM! street festival opens

Noon - Live music begins

5:30 p.m. - Ford Oval of Honor Parade

10 p.m. - Fireworks

Prohibited Items

Fireworks

Portable grills

Pools

Generators

Alcohol (May be purchased and consumed at the Beer Gardens, on Long Street, Spring Street, Civic Center Drive, Main Street, and Washington Boulevard.)

Street closures

Friday, June 30 from 9 am through Tuesday, July 4 at TBD

Washington Boulevard from West Broad Street to West Main Street

Saturday, July 1 from 9 a.m. through Tuesday, July 4 at TBD.

Civic Center Drive from West Broad Street to West Main Street (Civic Center access to Supreme Court of Ohio must be maintained to garage and loading dock until noon on July 2nd

Sunday July 2 from 5 p.m. through Tuesday July 4 at 6 a.m.

Marconi Boulevard from West Long Street to West Broad Street

North curb lane of West Broad Street from Cumberland Trail marker to Belle Street

Monday, July 3 from 2 p.m. (for parade formation) through 7 p.m.

Main Street from 2nd Street to the Scioto River

Rich Street from Scioto River to McDowell Street

Starling Street from Rich Street to Town Street

Belle Street from Rich Street to Town Street

Lucas Street from Rich Street to Town Street

Civic Center Boulevard from Mound Street to Main Street

Beginning 3 p.m. on Monday, July 3rd until TBD on Tuesday, July 4th

Long Street between Hocking Street & Marconi Boulevard

West Spring Street between Hocking Street & Marconi Boulevard

John McConnell Boulevard at New Public Lane

Neil Avenue at West Spring Street

West Street at Spring Street

For Parade Movement Only:

July 3 from 5 p.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m.

Lynn Street between Front Street & High Street



Lafayette Street between Front Street & High Street



Nationwide Boulevard between Ludlow Street & High St.



Hickory Street between Front Street & Marconi Blvd.



West Spring Street between Hickory Street & High Street



West Long Street between Marconi Boulevard & High Street



West Broad Street between Belle Street & Washington Blvd.



West Rich Street between Belle Street & High Street



North Front Street between Main Street & Nationwide Blvd.



West Main Street between Front Street & High Street



West Town Street between Front Street & High Street



East State Street between Front Street & High Street



East Gay Street between Front Street & High Street

For Fireworks ONLY:

Monday July 3 from 5:30 p.m. through midnight

All streets south of Spring Street, north of Mound Street, east of McDowell Street and west of Third Street

To view a map and a list of complete details of street closures, click here.

The following bridges will also be impacted:

Broad Street Bridge

Closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 3

Closed to pedestrian traffic beginning at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 3

Rich Street Bridge

Closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 3

Main Street Bridge

Closed for parade formation beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 3

After the parade the bridge will remain closed to vehicular traffic but pedestrian walkways will remain open.

Parking restrictions

On-street parking restrictions will be taking effect throughout the downtown business district leading up to the event. The city says most will begin after 10 p.m. Thursday and last until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The ParkColumbus mobile payment app will remind users before they activate a parking session about parking restrictions. The reminder message will appear on the app from 6 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Handicapped parking is available at the following locations:

North side from 2nd St. from Mound St. to Civic Center Dr

Gay St. between High St. and Front St.

To view a full map of parking restrictions, click here.

COTA extended service

COTA will be providing expanded transit to and from downtown with extended local service and express service from four park and ride locations.

Express Service from those locations will begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue until 8:30 p.m.

Return trips will begin at 10:45 p.m. and continue until around midnight, according to COTA's website.

The round trip costs $4 for adults or $2 for children between the ages of five and 12.

The Park & Ride locations are as follows:

Crosswoods

7460 Huntington Park Dr., Columbus, OH 43234

At Crosswoods Center NE of 270/N. High St.

Served by Line 41 Crosswoods/Polaris; Local Line 102 Polaris Pkwy/N. High

Grove City

2321 Old Stringtown Rd., Grove City, OH 43123

Southwest corner of Stringtown & Parkmead Dr.

Served by Line 61 Grove City; Local Line 3 Northwest/Harrisburg

Reynoldsburg

2100 Birchview Dr., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Near Birchview Dr. & Eastgreen Blvd.

Served by Line 51 Reynoldsburg; Local Line 1 Kenny/Livingston

Westerville

312 W. Main St., Westerville, OH 43081

East of Cleveland at Collegeview Rd.