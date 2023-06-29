Red, White & BOOM!: Schedule, parking, street closures and COTA routes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 400,000 visitors are expected to attend this year's Red, White & BOOM! in downtown Columbus.
This year marks the 41st anniversary of the fireworks show. The event on July 3 features a grand fireworks display, parade and live entertainment.
The street festival begins at 11 a.m. on Monday before the fireworks are fired from the east bank of Genoa Park at 10 p.m.
Visitors can begin setting up at 6 p.m. on June 30. Anything placed before that time and day will be removed, according to the event's website.
Police say areas should be marked with items that don't present a danger as stakes and posts are prohibited.
Schedule
- 10 a.m. - Event opens to the public
- 11 a.m. - BOOM! street festival opens
- Noon - Live music begins
- 5:30 p.m. - Ford Oval of Honor Parade
- 10 p.m. - Fireworks
Prohibited Items
- Fireworks
- Portable grills
- Pools
- Generators
- Alcohol (May be purchased and consumed at the Beer Gardens, on Long Street, Spring Street, Civic Center Drive, Main Street, and Washington Boulevard.)
Street closures
Friday, June 30 from 9 am through Tuesday, July 4 at TBD
- Washington Boulevard from West Broad Street to West Main Street
Saturday, July 1 from 9 a.m. through Tuesday, July 4 at TBD.
Civic Center Drive from West Broad Street to West Main Street (Civic Center access to Supreme Court of Ohio must be maintained to garage and loading dock until noon on July 2nd
Sunday July 2 from 5 p.m. through Tuesday July 4 at 6 a.m.
- Marconi Boulevard from West Long Street to West Broad Street
- North curb lane of West Broad Street from Cumberland Trail marker to Belle Street
Monday, July 3 from 2 p.m. (for parade formation) through 7 p.m.
- Main Street from 2nd Street to the Scioto River
- Rich Street from Scioto River to McDowell Street
- Starling Street from Rich Street to Town Street
- Belle Street from Rich Street to Town Street
- Lucas Street from Rich Street to Town Street
- Civic Center Boulevard from Mound Street to Main Street
Beginning 3 p.m. on Monday, July 3rd until TBD on Tuesday, July 4th
- Long Street between Hocking Street & Marconi Boulevard
- West Spring Street between Hocking Street & Marconi Boulevard
- John McConnell Boulevard at New Public Lane
- Neil Avenue at West Spring Street
- West Street at Spring Street
For Parade Movement Only:
July 3 from 5 p.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m.
- Lynn Street between Front Street & High Street
- Lafayette Street between Front Street & High Street
- Nationwide Boulevard between Ludlow Street & High St.
- Hickory Street between Front Street & Marconi Blvd.
- West Spring Street between Hickory Street & High Street
- West Long Street between Marconi Boulevard & High Street
- West Broad Street between Belle Street & Washington Blvd.
- West Rich Street between Belle Street & High Street
- North Front Street between Main Street & Nationwide Blvd.
- West Main Street between Front Street & High Street
- West Town Street between Front Street & High Street
- East State Street between Front Street & High Street
- East Gay Street between Front Street & High Street
For Fireworks ONLY:
Monday July 3 from 5:30 p.m. through midnight
- All streets south of Spring Street, north of Mound Street, east of McDowell Street and west of Third Street
To view a map and a list of complete details of street closures, click here.
The following bridges will also be impacted:
Broad Street Bridge
- Closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 3
- Closed to pedestrian traffic beginning at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 3
Rich Street Bridge
- Closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 3
Main Street Bridge
- Closed for parade formation beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 3
- After the parade the bridge will remain closed to vehicular traffic but pedestrian walkways will remain open.
Parking restrictions
On-street parking restrictions will be taking effect throughout the downtown business district leading up to the event. The city says most will begin after 10 p.m. Thursday and last until 6 a.m. Saturday.
The ParkColumbus mobile payment app will remind users before they activate a parking session about parking restrictions. The reminder message will appear on the app from 6 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Handicapped parking is available at the following locations:
- North side from 2nd St. from Mound St. to Civic Center Dr
- Gay St. between High St. and Front St.
To view a full map of parking restrictions, click here.
COTA extended service
COTA will be providing expanded transit to and from downtown with extended local service and express service from four park and ride locations.
Express Service from those locations will begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue until 8:30 p.m.
Return trips will begin at 10:45 p.m. and continue until around midnight, according to COTA's website.
The round trip costs $4 for adults or $2 for children between the ages of five and 12.
The Park & Ride locations are as follows:
Crosswoods
7460 Huntington Park Dr., Columbus, OH 43234
At Crosswoods Center NE of 270/N. High St.
Served by Line 41 Crosswoods/Polaris; Local Line 102 Polaris Pkwy/N. High
Grove City
2321 Old Stringtown Rd., Grove City, OH 43123
Southwest corner of Stringtown & Parkmead Dr.
Served by Line 61 Grove City; Local Line 3 Northwest/Harrisburg
Reynoldsburg
2100 Birchview Dr., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Near Birchview Dr. & Eastgreen Blvd.
Served by Line 51 Reynoldsburg; Local Line 1 Kenny/Livingston
Westerville
312 W. Main St., Westerville, OH 43081
East of Cleveland at Collegeview Rd.
Served by Line 43 Westerville