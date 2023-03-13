'Goonies' co-stars congratulate Ke Huy Quan on Oscar win

Quan said he's long been recognized as "the kid" from his two childhood blockbusters, but always wished to be known for something he did as an adult.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — Ke Huy Quan says his fellow “Goonies” readily congratulated him on his Oscar win for best supporting actor.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star, who played Data in the iconic 1985 adventure film, told reporters Sunday that he heard from every single co-star including Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton.

“I love all of them so much. Every single one of them was so happy ... We're family forever. Goonies never say die,” said Quan, pumping his fists while uttering the movie's signature line.

Another connection to “The Goonies” that Quan brought in was his attorney. Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk in the film, represented him during his contract negotiations for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Cohen was in the audience and got a shout-out from Quan during his acceptance speech.

It wasn't the only moment calling back to Quan's start as a child actor: The actor had an emotional reunion with Harrison Ford, who presented the best picture Oscar to "Everything Everywhere."

The former costars embraced, Quan kissing Ford on the cheek and literally jumping up and down in excitement.

Quan said he's long been recognized as "the kid" from his two childhood blockbusters, but always wished to be known for something he did as an adult. Now that long-forgotten wish is realized.