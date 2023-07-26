Third Eye Blind, Lindsey Stirling among second round of concerts announced for Ohio State Fair

Tickets for the second set of shows will go on sale on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials have announced the second group of performances taking place this summer as part of the 2023 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series.

Third Eye Blind with special guest The Main Squeeze, Yung Gravy and bbno$, Casting Crowns and Lindsey Stirling with special guest Walk Off The Earth will be performing at the fair.

Tickets for those shows will go on sale on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. Those who are signed up to receive the Ohio State Fair e-newsletters can get access to the presale from Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, March 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Last week, organizers announced the first group of performers, which included Ludacris, Styx with special guest Foghat and Tyler Hubbard with special guest Matt Stell. These performers join the “KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour” which was previously announced on Jan. 20.

Tickets for those shows are now on sale at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair. There is a limit of eight tickets per person, per show on the first day of sale unless otherwise noted.

Each concert ticket purchased in advance includes admission to the fair. All shows take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center.

This year’s fair will feature a total of 12 shows, including two free concerts. Officials will announce the final round of concerts on March 7.

The Ohio State Fair will run for 12 days from July 26 through Aug. 6.

2023 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series

Kids BOP Never Stop Live Tour

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 | 6:30 p.m.

Third Eye Blind with special guest The Main Squeeze

Friday, July 28, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. (Tickets on sale March 3)

Yung Gravy and bbno$

Sunday, July 30, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. (Tickets on sale March 3)

Casting Crowns

Monday, July 31, 2023 | 7 p.m. (Tickets on sale March 3)

Ludacris

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Styx with special guest Foghat

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 | 7 p.m.

Tyler Hubbard with special guest Matt Stell

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 | 7 p.m.

Lindsey Stirling with special guest Walk Off The Earth