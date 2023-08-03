Ohio Stadium to host back-to-back-to-back concerts for 1st time in history

Four concerts will take place over a span of eight days - beginning Aug. 5.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the first time in its 101-year history, the ‘Shoe will house thousands of people for back-to-back-to-back concerts.

A spokesperson for the university said it's the first time the Ohio Stadium has hosted this many shows in such a short period of time.

Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks – Aug. 5

Motley Crue & Def Leppard – Aug. 8

Morgan Wallen – Aug. 11 and 12

"It [Ohio Stadium] was obviously very full on football Saturdays but there's a lot of days where it's you know not as full. So, what can we do on those days to bring people down to enjoy Ohio Stadium? ...One of the big things we can do of course is live concerts which we've been doing a lot of recently but nowhere near as many as we're doing here this year," said Dave Redelberger, the director of communications and arena sports and entertainment for OSU.

The economic impact is expected to be more than $100 million.

"It's so great to see the bars, the hotels, the restaurants full. You know, there was a period during the pandemic where we weren't sure of the future of live events. And to see the way that Columbus has responded, it really allows us to bring bigger and bigger events here to Columbus," Redelberger said.

During the slow summer season, local business owners said they welcome the economic boost.

"Summer is just so slow, I mean, there are days when it's just a ghost town down here, so it'll be a fun week. We're looking forward to it," said Tony Mollica, GM of Varsity Club.

"It's really important especially since we're a small business. We're locally owned and operated and just when we have those extra activities it really helps us make it through," said Kelly Dawes who owns College Traditions.

Tickets are still available for each concert.